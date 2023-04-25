World Malaria Day 2023: Symptoms, causes and prevention of the disease

The theme for World Malaria Day 2023 is “Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement” which focuses on the need for urgent action and investment in the fight to end malaria.

World Malaria Day is observed across the globe on April 25. The day aims to spread awareness about the deadly mosquito-borne disease and educate people to help and prevent its spread. Early diagnosis and treatment of malaria is vital to prevent casualties and care at the right time is essential to manage the symptoms.

Causes of Malaria

Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites which are transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. The disease is caused by five parasitic species, out of which the P. falciparum and P. vivax species are the most dangerous.

Symptoms of Malaria

The first symptoms kick in within 10–15 days after the bite. However, people who have developed partial immunity may not experience symptoms.

Common symptoms of Malaria include:

Fever

Lethargy

Heaviness on the head, headache

Diarrhoea

Pain in joints and muscles

Coughing

Vomiting or/and nausea

Chills, shivers

Stomach ache

Increase in heart rate

Fast breathing

Transmission

Malaria can’t be transmitted from one infected person to a healthy person directly. It is transmitted by the female Anopheles mosquitoes, the vector species.

This risk of infection is higher in some seasons, highest during the rainy season in tropical countries.

Prevention

Malaria is a life-threatening disease, but it is both preventable and curable. Vector control is one of the primary approaches to prevent malaria. It can be done through insecticide-treated nets, and indoor residual spraying, on internal walls, eaves and ceilings of houses.

Vaccination for malaria is another way that helps to provide immunity.

Another transmitter of malaria could be used needles, which can transfer the disease from an infected person to a healthy person. Always make sure your doctor/nurse uses a fresh and sealed needle to administer medicines or take blood samples.

Some medicines used to treat malaria can also be used to prevent the disease.

Treatment

The symptoms of Malaria can be treated through correct medication. The most common medications for the treatment malaria are:

Quinine

Doxycycline

Chloroquine

Artemisinin

Mefloquine

Atovaquone