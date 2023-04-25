World Malaria Day 2023: A look at the countries hardest hit by the disease

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 across the world. Sub-Saharan Africa, which has been called 'the heartland of malaria,' remains at the mercy of this preventable and curable disease.

Malaria is a deadly disease that has affected the world since the beginning of recorded human history. Although preventable and curable, malaria remains a major global health challenge. Most malaria cases and malaria-related deaths are reported in sub-Saharan Africa, which has been called 'the heartland of malaria.'

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 across the world. Let us take a look at the countries that are most affected by the disease:

SIERRA LEONE

The entire population of Sierra Leone is reportedly at risk of malaria and it remains the most common cause of illness and death in the country. According to estimates, over 2.2 million malaria affected patients reach hospitals annually, and out of them over one million are children belonging to the age group up to five years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, the malaria rate in Sierra Leone in 2021 stood at 329.8 per 1,000 people.

ZAMBIA

Despite significant progress being made in the last decade, there is a high prevalence of malaria in Zambia. According to the WHO data, in 2021 the malaria infection rate stood at 187.7 per 1,000 people.

GUINEA-BISSAU

In this West African country, malaria is endemic and it has a high prevalence rate. The disease, which has a stable transmission rate, nearly doubles just after the rainy season from June to November, according to United Nations agencies. As per the WHO data, in 2021 the malaria rate in Guinea-Bissau stood at 105.1 per 1,000 people.

LIBERIA

Liberia alone reported 95 percent of the total malaria cases recorded globally in 2020, according to WHO data. The majority of deaths due to malaria occur in children under the age of five in the region. In this neighbouring country of Sierra Leone, the malaria rate stands at 356.7 per 1,000 people.

TOGO

Malaria is endemic in most parts of Togo. The disease is also the leading cause of death in children under five years of age in the country. According to the WHO data, the malaria infection rate stands at 237.5 per 1,000 people.

SOUTH SUDAN

In South Sudan, the disease is the leading cause of illness and death in children under five years. Approximately 95 percent of South Sudan is endemic of malaria, with high transmission rates as per the Malaria Consortium. The malaria prevalence rate stood at 274.8 per 1,000 people, according to the WHO data.

BURKINA FASO

This landlocked West African country is one of the worst affected by malaria. The disease is highly seasonal with most malaria cases being reported between July and November, as per the Malaria Consortium. As per the WHO data in 2021 the country’s malaria infection rate stood at 376.8 per 1,000 people.

CHAD