World Lung Cancer Day 2022: History and significance

Since its inception in 2012, the World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year on August 1 with the view to raise awareness about lung cancer and highlight the need for more research funding in this field. The day celebrates and supports those impacted by lung cancer.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), lung cancer was one of the most common causes of death in 2020, claiming 1.8 million lives. However, one can reduce the risk of the disease through some healthy lifestyle changes. One of the first steps would be to quit smoking to minimise the risk of getting the deadly disease.

On World Lung Cancer Day 2022, here’s a look at the history and significance of this day.

History

The Forum of International Respiratory Societies, International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) and the American College of Chest Physicians first organised World Lung Cancer Day in 2012. Across the globe, the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), the largest organisation dealing with lung cancer, in association with other organisations celebrates the day to spread awareness about the major causes of lung cancer such as smoking and exposure to asbestos, uranium and arsenic.

Significance

The day is significant as it informs people about the benefits of an early diagnosis and treatment.

Symptoms of lung cancer

Often described as a silent killer, lung cancer rarely shows symptoms in its early stages. Some of the tell-tale signs of the disease are laboured breathing, coughing blood, chest or back pains, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, tiredness and weakness and mucus.

Precautions

Although not all lung cancers can be prevented, staying away from tobacco and taking some other measures can lower the risk of getting the disease. One of the best ways to reduce the risk of lung cancer is to quit smoking and avoid breathing in other people’s smoke.

Avoiding exposure to other hazardous pollutants can also reduce the risk of lung cancer. Exposure to radon, asbestos and silica should be minimised.

"You can be exposed to these substances at your workplace, or sometimes even in your home. There are commercial services available that can help you test your place for radon exposure," Hindustan Times quoted Dr Ishu Gupta, consultant medical oncology at Fortis Hospital in Noida, as saying.

It is also important to maintain a healthy diet with lots of fruits and vegetables to reduce the risk of lung cancer.

