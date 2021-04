World Liver Day which falls on April 19th every year, emphasises the need to spread awareness around the importance of maintaining a healthy liver and awareness around liver-related diseases.

What is Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C

In urban cities, one in every hundred people is diagnosed with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. This increases to four per hundred as we move to non-urban areas. Hepatitis B is an acute liver condition caused by the Hepatitis B virus, also known as HBV. This condition can affect your liver so severely that it could increase the risk of liver cancer or liver failure.

Hepatitis C is a liver condition caused by the hepatitis C virus known as HCV. It is a bloodborne virus that can last for days or can last your lifetime and can be life-threatening as well.

Some myths around Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C

1. People who are Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C positive cannot get married

When people with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are married, they should follow some precautions. Hepatitis B vaccine can help you reduce the risk of contracting the virus if your partner is affected. There is also a myth that says couples with hepatitis B or hepatitis C have higher divorce rates. There has been no proof to back this myth, and hence it is false.

2. People who are Hepatitis C positive contracted the virus during unprotected sex

There is no denying, a person has the chances of contracting Hepatitis C due to unprotected sex or sexual intercourse with multiple partners. But that is not the only cause. Blood transfusion from an affected person to an unaffected person can result in Hepatitis C. Other common cause of spreading the virus includes Infected needles, tools used for drugs.

3. Hepatitis is hereditary

Hepatitis is not hereditary or a genetic health condition. But Hepatitis B can be passed from an affected to her baby. Appropriate checkups and diagnosis can prevent this. Also, vaccinate the newborn on priority to protect the baby from future hepatitis issues.

4. Vaccine is available for all types of Hepatitis

The vaccine is only available for Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B. However, it is not available for Hepatitis C.

Here are some tips to keep your liver healthy