World Liver Day 2023: Tips for keeping your liver healthy

World Liver Day is celebrated on April 19 to spread awareness about the importance of liver health. On this day, various camps and seminars are conducted to educate people about the importance of liver health and how they can keep it healthy. The liver is a vital organ that performs numerous crucial functions in the body, including filtering toxins from the blood, producing bile, storing glucose, and regulating metabolism. For World Liver Day 2023, the theme is “Be Vigilant, Do Regular Liver Check-Ups, Fatty Liver Can Affect Anyone.”

So today, we have decided to look at some tips to keep the liver healthy -

1. Avoid Alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to liver damage, which can result in alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, and liver cirrhosis. Therefore, limiting alcohol consumption is crucial for maintaining good liver health. People should also refrain from smoking in order to keep their liver healthy.

2. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight or obese can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition in which the liver accumulates fat deposits, leading to liver damage. Therefore, maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a balanced diet is crucial for liver health.

3. Eat a healthy diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein sources can improve liver health. Avoid processed foods, high-fat foods, and sugary drinks that can lead to liver damage.

4. Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water and fluids can help flush out toxins from the liver, thereby improving liver health.

5. Exercise

Regular exercise can improve insulin resistance, and reduce the risk of liver disease. If you can’t do it daily, at least go for a run four times a week.