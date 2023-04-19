World Liver Day 2023: Theme and significance

World Liver Day is an opportunity to educate people about the risk factors for liver diseases, such as alcohol consumption, obesity, viral hepatitis, and certain medications.

World Liver Day is observed on April 19 in order to raise awareness about liver-related diseases. The liver is one of the most complex organs in the human body. It plays a pivotal role in our body’s immunity, digestion and metabolism. Plus, it also carries out the filtration of toxins, stores vitamins and minerals, and produces bile, among other functions.

Therefore, taking good care of our liver is of utmost importance. Interestingly, the liver has the unique characteristic of self-healing. The liver can regrow or regenerate after being damaged up to 60 to 70 per cent. Though any abnormalities in the liver can lead to serious health complications.

World Liver Day 2023 Theme

The theme for this year’s World Liver Day is “Be vigilant, do a regular liver check-up, fatty liver can affect anyone.” This theme urges everyone to get regular liver check-ups, irrespective of the risk factors such as obesity, diabetes and excess consumption of alcohol.

Significance

Prioritising liver health is extremely important and this day is aimed at spreading that message. Liver diseases such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer can be life-threatening.

Most people don’t know that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is a common cause of cirrhosis and that it can be prevented with simple lifestyle measures.

On this day, various health organisations and medical professionals drive home this message by setting up awareness campaigns and health screenings.

By exercising and reducing weight, you can get rid of excess liver fat along with overall body fat. Basically, if you have a healthy lifestyle, your liver will be just fine. This includes avoiding high-calorie meals, saturated fat, and refined carbohydrates such as white bread and sugars.