World Kidney Day 2023: History, significance and theme

World Kidney Day is a worldwide health awareness campaign that is observed every year on the second Thursday of March. It is a joint effort by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations - World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA). The day has been observed every year since 2006 and is significant as it provides for the advocacy of good kidney health for all.

The theme for World Kidney Day 2023 is “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable.”

History

The first World Kidney Day was celebrated around the theme of “Are your kidneys OK?”

Since then, the day's observance has covered topics such as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), the impact of diabetes, blood pressure, and other health conditions on these organs, as well as women's and children's kidney health. More recently, the focus has also been on prevention and detection.

Objectives

World Kidney Day has several objectives. It primarily aims to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys and their remarkable functions in the body. Another goal is to highlight that CKD is strongly associated with diabetes and high blood pressure. The campaign encourages systematic screening of all patients with diabetes and hypertension for CKD as well.

Another objective is to stress on the crucial role of medical professionals in detecting and reducing the risk of CKD, especially in high-risk populations. Furthermore, World Kidney Day emphasises the importance of local and national health authorities in controlling the CKD epidemic and encourages governments to invest in kidney screening.

Significance

The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that are located in the abdomen. They play a vital role in removing waste and excess fluids from the body, regulating blood pressure, producing red blood cells, and maintaining the balance of electrolytes in the body.

Kidney disease is a major health issue worldwide. It causes millions of deaths each year. World Kidney Day is a platform to draw attention to the global burden of kidney disease. It also aims to encourage early detection and treatment of kidney disease to prevent complications such as kidney failure, which can be life-threatening.

The day is marked by various activities, such as health screenings, educational programs, and fundraising events. It is an opportunity for healthcare professionals, patient groups, and individuals to come together and take action to improve kidney health and prevent kidney disease.