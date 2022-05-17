World Hypertension Day: 7 critical signs you shouldn’t ignore

High blood pressure or hypertension is a 'silent killer' that is preventable yet a leading cause of death worldwide. High blood pressure can cause cardiovascular diseases like a heart attack, panic attack or a stroke, if left untreated. World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 to raise public awareness about hypertension and ways to prevent it.

Most often, there are no noticeable signs of hypertension, and even if you have some symptoms, you may not immediately act upon it. However, ignoring high BP can be deadly and lead to a heart attack, heart failure, aneurysm, stroke, memory problems or dementia. Therefore, monitoring blood pressure regularly and seeking medical help upon encountering symptoms is the key to evade risk of serious illnesses.

Here are the seven signs of high blood pressure/hypertension that you should not ignore:

Chest pain

Chest pain of any kind should be taken seriously and never be dismissed as heartburn or indigestion. Pain in the chest can be an indication of many different serious medical conditions, including high blood pressure. If you experience chest pain, seek medical help and get yourself evaluated by a doctor.

Nosebleeds

Nosebleeds may occur due to sinusitis or blowing the nose constantly. However, they can also occur when one’s blood pressure is high. If you encounter nosebleeds frequently, then you should report it to the doctor.

Changes in vision

High blood pressure can affect the blood vessels in the eyes. Therefore, it can cause a sudden change in vision, blurriness, blindness, loss of vision in one eye and changes in part of your field of vision. If this happens to you, immediately seek medical attention. If high blood pressure is the cause, then doctors will treat you with medicine to reduce your blood pressure and protect your vision.

Fatigue

Acute feeling of exhaustion and fatigue might be related to high blood pressure. If you are encountering such a feeling, then consult your regular doctor for further evaluation.

Shortness of breath and dizziness

High blood pressure can also cause difficulty in breathing and dizziness. This is one of the common symptoms of hypertension and one should immediately seek medical attention.

Headaches

Throbbing headaches, especially in the back side of the head, is an indication that your blood pressure may be high. If you frequently experience severe headaches at the back of your head, then immediately get your BP checked.

Nausea or vomiting

High blood pressure can cause nausea and even sudden vomiting. If you experience this without an obvious cause for vomiting, then seek medical attention. Sudden vomiting in any case would require medical attention even if you don’t suspect high blood pressure to be a cause.