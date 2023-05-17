World Hypertension Day 2023: History, significance and theme this year

Nearly 46 percent of adults with hypertension are unaware of their condition, as per WHO. So World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17, tries to create awareness about this lifestyle disease, which can turn fatal.

World Hypertension Day is observed every year to create awareness about this lifestyle disease. Nearly 46 percent of adults with hypertension are unaware of their condition, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Thus, it is important to spread awareness about the condition on a global level and the day is observed to address the issue while supporting those who are suffering from the condition.

According to the WHO, about 1.28 billion adults in the age group of 30-79 years suffer from hypertension, and most of the patients are living in low- and middle-income countries.

Hypertension is a condition where the pressure of blood against the artery walls in the body is more than normal levels. This further causes high blood pressure, which may impact arteries and lead to heart disease or stroke in the long run.

Common causes of hypertension are poor lifestyle and dietary choices with little to no exercise.

Hence it is important to create awareness around the condition, and World Hypertension Day is observed to spread the appropriate knowledge about the condition, its symptoms, prevention and control.

2023 Theme

This year’s theme for World Hypertension Day is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,’ which focuses on combating the lack of awareness and urges people to take appropriate measures to detect the condition at an early stage.

When hypertension is regularly measured and kept under check, the risk of high blood pressure, heart diseases, stroke and other chronic or acute illnesses reduce significantly.

History and Significance

World Hypertension League is the umbrella of organisations, which is spread across 85 countries. The day was first introduced by the World Hypertension League on May 14, 2005 and from the next year it has been observed on May 17 every year.

How is hypertension diagnosed?

Hypertension is checked by measuring blood pressure regularly. It is diagnosed when once it is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days is more than or equal to 140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days is more than or equal to90 mmHg.

The blood pressure of the human body is measured using a blood pressure cuff, a non-invasive device that detects the pressure inside the arteries, by correlating numerical values to the levels using a sphygmomanometer or an electronic device.

In case higher levels of blood pressure is detected, healthcare providers may perform lab tests or imaging tests to find out underlying causes or associated complications.