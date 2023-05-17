Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
World Hypertension Day 2023: History, significance and theme this year

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 9:06:17 AM IST (Published)

Nearly 46 percent of adults with hypertension are unaware of their condition, as per WHO. So World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17, tries to create awareness about this lifestyle disease, which can turn fatal.

World Hypertension Day is observed every year to create awareness about this lifestyle disease. Nearly 46 percent of adults with hypertension are unaware of their condition, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Thus, it is important to spread awareness about the condition on a global level and the day is observed to address the issue while supporting those who are suffering from the condition.

According to the WHO, about 1.28 billion adults in the age group of 30-79 years suffer from hypertension, and most of the patients are living in low- and middle-income countries.


Hypertension is a condition where the pressure of blood against the artery walls in the body is more than normal levels. This further causes high blood pressure, which may impact arteries and lead to heart disease or stroke in the long run.

