World Hypertension Day — prevalence and initiatives in India

World Hypertension Day: The Government of India has set an ambitious target of 25 percent relative reduction in the prevalence of hypertension by 2025. Find out all about it.

Hypertension is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’ because it usually doesn't have any noticeable symptoms in the early stages. If left untreated or uncontrolled, it can lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, stroke, renal complications, and even premature death.

A person suffering from hypertension has a blood pressure that is higher than normal. Hypertension is diagnosed if, when it is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days is more than or equal to 140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days is more than or equal to90 mmHg.

However, most people don’t know that hypertension can be prevented and managed by monitoring blood pressure regularly and by following a healthy lifestyle.

World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 in order to educate the public about the causes, prevention, and management of hypertension. The campaign stresses staying on prescribed treatment to reduce hypertension and its complications. Furthermore, the importance of regularly checking blood pressure is also highlighted on this day.

On World Hypertension Day, global health partners and relevant stakeholders seek to work together to create innovative strategies for the prevention of hypertension.

Hypertension – prevalence in India

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 27 per cent of deaths in India are attributed to cardiovascular disease (CVD) which affects close to 45 per cent people in the 40-69 age group. High blood pressure is among the most important risk factors for CVDs. Besides, there is low awareness about hypertension, lack of appropriate care through primary care, besides poor follow-up.

Plans to reduce hypertension

The Government of India has set an ambitious target of 25 percent relative reduction in the prevalence of hypertension by 2025. In November 2017, the government launched the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to fast-track access to treatment services for millions of people who have hypertension. This initiative will help in reducing the prevalence and impact of hypertension.

Hypertension can also be managed by adopting a combination of lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication. It is worth noting that if you have concerns about your blood pressure or suspect you might have hypertension, it's important to consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate management.