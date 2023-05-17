World Hypertension Day — prevalence and initiatives in India

World Hypertension Day: The Government of India has set an ambitious target of 25 percent relative reduction in the prevalence of hypertension by 2025. Find out all about it.

Hypertension is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’ because it usually doesn't have any noticeable symptoms in the early stages. If left untreated or uncontrolled, it can lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, stroke, renal complications, and even premature death.

A person suffering from hypertension has a blood pressure that is higher than normal. Hypertension is diagnosed if, when it is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days is more than or equal to 140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days is more than or equal to90 mmHg.