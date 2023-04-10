World Homeopathy Day 2023: History, significance and theme

This day is observed to honour homeopathy and its contributions to the field of health. The Central Council for Research in Homeopathy under the AYUSH ministry will hold an event on this day.

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated on April 10 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of homeopathy, German physician Samuel Hahnemann. This day is observed to honour homeopathy and its contributions to the field of health.

World Homeopathy Day: History

Samuel Hahnemann, a distinguished scholar and doctor from France, is the founder of homeopathy. He was born in Paris on April 10, 1755. While desperately trying to earn a living during his first 15 years as a doctor, he made a discovery. He held that in order to treat a patient's sickness, the ingredients that cause the disease's symptoms must be administered. Thus, homeopathy works on the principle of “like cures like.”

This year will be the 268th birth anniversary of Samuel Hahnemann.

In India, World Homeopathy Day is celebrated under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Homeopathy is considered one of India's most popular medical systems. These medicines are safe to use as it is claimed that they rarely cause side effects.

Significance

World Homeopathy Day is observed to comprehend the difficulties and potential solutions for advancing homeopathy. The day seeks to raise awareness of homeopathy as a medical system and work towards increasing its rate of success.

Homeopathy is one of the alternative medical practices that typically functions by inducing the body's natural healing processes in the patient. It believes that any disease can be treated by artificially causing symptoms resembling it with doses of natural substances.

Theme

The theme for World Homeopathy Day 2023 is ‘One Health, One Family’ with an aim to promote evidence-based homoeopathic treatment for the health and wellness of the entire family through the neighbourhood family physicians.

The Central Council for Research in Homeopathy under the AYUSH ministry will hold an event on this day. Last year, the theme for Homeopathy Day was ‘Homeopathy: People’s Choice for Wellness’.