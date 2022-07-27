World Hepatitis Day: History, significance and theme

World Hepatitis Day is one of the 11 official global public health events observed by the World Health Organization. Marked every year on July 28, the day hopes to spread awareness about the group of diseases that can cause hepatitis – which in itself refers to both chronic and acute inflammation of the liver.

Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E cause hepatitis in millions of individuals and lead to over 1.34 million deaths every year – a person dying from the disease every 30 seconds.

History

While patient groups, activists and healthcare groups had been observing ‘Hepatitis Day’ through the early 2000s, it was only after the passing of the resolution in the 63rd World Health Assembly in May 2010 that World Hepatitis Day became a WHO-recognised date.

The date of July 28 was chosen to mark the day in honour of Baruch Samuel Blumberg, the Nobel laureate who was behind the discovery of the Hepatitis B virus. Hepatitis B, along with Hepatitis C are two of the most common forms of the virus and cause 1.1 million deaths combined.

Significance

The day aims to spread global awareness about the transmission, prevention and treatment of the five different viral hepatitis. Through free screenings, campaigns, demonstrations, concerts, talk shows, flash mobs and vaccination drives, the day hopes to mobilise the political will and financial funding to work towards eradicating the disease.

While Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B can be prevented through vaccination, Hepatitis C has no vaccination but costly treatments are available. Doctors believe that Hepatitis D, which also has no vaccine, is not serious enough to require a vaccine immediately while scientists are working for a Hepatitis E vaccine.

Theme