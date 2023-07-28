World Hepatitis Day 2023: Types, Causes, Symptoms, and Precautions

Hepatitis, a life-threatening disease that causes inflammation in the liver is usually caused by a viral infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 354 million people are currently living globally with a hepatitis B or C infection.
World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 as it brings the world together under one roof to encourage, inform, and create awareness about the global burden of hepatitis. It is a day for the world's hepatitis community to unite and make their voices heard.
World Hepatitis Day is not only about bringing people together to hear about current problems but also to celebrate the progress that has been made so far. However, there are certain facts about hepatitis that are not known to everyone. Here are all the details you need to know when celebrating the day.
Hepatitis is a life-threatening disease that causes inflammation in the liver. It is usually caused by a viral infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 354 million people are currently living globally with a hepatitis B or C infection.
As the hepatitis virus transmits through contact with body fluids, water, food, and other contaminated agents, minimising exposure to such things can prevent the possibility of getting infected. One should also avoid his or her exposure to foreign interaction with water, ice, raw or undercooked seafood, and even raw fruits or vegetables.
Apart from this, you also need to strictly avoid sharing needles or razors. One should not use anyone’s toothbrush or touch spilled blood.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | India’s semiconductor renaissance — here's a closer look at the policies, partnerships and progress
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Tata Motors DVR: Decoding the tax math for shareholders post Tata Motors share allotment
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read