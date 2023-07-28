CNBC TV18
World Hepatitis Day 2023: Types, Causes, Symptoms, and Precautions

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 28, 2023 6:15:54 AM IST (Published)

Hepatitis, a life-threatening disease that causes inflammation in the liver is usually caused by a viral infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 354 million people are currently living globally with a hepatitis B or C infection.

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 as it brings the world together under one roof to encourage, inform, and create awareness about the global burden of hepatitis. It is a day for the world's hepatitis community to unite and make their voices heard.

World Hepatitis Day is not only about bringing people together to hear about current problems but also to celebrate the progress that has been made so far. However, there are certain facts about hepatitis that are not known to everyone. Here are all the details you need to know when celebrating the day.


Hepatitis is a life-threatening disease that causes inflammation in the liver. It is usually caused by a viral infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 354 million people are currently living globally with a hepatitis B or C infection.

Types and Causes
The disease has five main strains: hepatitis type A, type B, type C, type D, and type E. While all of the classified types cause liver disease, they differ in modes of transmission, prevention method and severity of the virus. Among all the types, hepatitis B and C lead to chronic disease in millions of people and usually result in liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, and even death.
Symptoms
There are a couple of common symptoms associated with the occurrence of hepatitis in humans. If one finds any of the following, it is suggested that they visit and consult the doctor.
  • Loss of appetite
  • Diarrhea
  • Jaundice
  • Yellowing of skin and eyes (also the common symptoms as jaundice)
  • Dark colored urine
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Intense fatigue
    • Prevention of Hepatitis
    As there is no cure to hepatitis till date, the best possible way is to prevent the disease from occurring in the first place. There are two major ways to prevent hepatitis.
    Vaccination
    As vaccination for hepatitis A virus (HAV) are available and can prevent the occurrence of HAV virus in advance. It has a series of two doses for adults and children as well.
    On the other hand, vaccines for hepatitis B are recommended by all the doctors for newborn babies, as they have to be taken in a series of three doses over the course of six months. There are vaccines available for hepatitis D, however, one can also take the vaccine for type B, as it also protects against the type D strain.
    Currently, there are no vaccines available for hepatitis C and hepatitis E.
    Exposure

    As the hepatitis virus transmits through contact with body fluids, water, food, and other contaminated agents, minimising exposure to such things can prevent the possibility of getting infected. One should also avoid his or her exposure to foreign interaction with water, ice, raw or undercooked seafood, and even raw fruits or vegetables.

    Apart from this, you also need to strictly avoid sharing needles or razors. One should not use anyone’s toothbrush or touch spilled blood.

    ALSO READ: Bird Flu Outbreak | WHO issues warning as H5N1 strain infects cats in Poland
    (Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
