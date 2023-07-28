World Hepatitis Day 2023: This year's theme is 'one life, one liver’

Your liver silently performs over 500 vital functions every single day to keep you alive. As World Hepatitis Day is dedicated to the disease, let's understand what exactly Hepatitis means. The theme of this year is ‘one life, one liver’.

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 all across the globe. The day is marked to raise awareness regarding the life-threatening disease —hepatitis.

As World Hepatitis Day is dedicated to the disease, let's understand what exactly Hepatitis means. It is a virus that common strains Type A, Type B, and Type C. The official website said, "Viral hepatitis infection is also silent, with symptoms only appearing once the disease is advanced. Although there are many different types of hepatitis viruses (A to E), hepatitis B and C are the most concerning and cause nearly 8000 new infections every day, which are mostly going undetected."

All the strains have a common target which is the liver while there are some differences in origin, transmission and severity of disease. It can be prevented with a good immune system and good management, however, there is no clear cure.

History

The date July 28 was chosen as it is the birthday of Nobel-prize winner American Scientist Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered hepatitis B virus (HBV) and also developed diagnostic tests and vaccines for the virus.

Significance

World Hepatitis Day is an opportunity to step up and make an effort on treating hepatitis, encouraging efforts and engaging individuals to highlight the need of eliminating the threat. This day aims to raise awareness about the type of hepatitis and its transmission along with reinforcing the prevention and control of the disease.

Theme 2023

The theme of this year is ‘one life, one liver’.

As per the official website of the World Health Organization, "This year’s theme is ‘one life, one liver’. You have only got one life, and you have only got one liver. Hepatitis can devastate both. Your liver silently performs over 500 vital functions every single day to keep you alive."