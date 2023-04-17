The theme for this year's World Hemophilia Day is "Access for All: Prevention of bleeds as the global standard of care.”

World Hemophilia Day is observed every year on April 17 with an aim to spread awareness about this rare blood disorder and other inherited bleeding disorders like the Von Willebrand disease.

2023 theme

The theme for World Hemophilia Day 2023 is “Access for All: Prevention of Bleeds as the Global Standard of Care”. The theme urges communities to come together and urge authorities and healthcare policymakers to emphasise improved access to treatment and care for better control and prevention of bleeds for all people with bleeding disorders.

History

World Hemophilia Day was established in 1989 after the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) chose April 17 to bring the community together in honour of WFH founder Frank Schnabel's birthday.

Since then, it has been celebrated every year and the WFH urges famous landmarks worldwide to light up in Red to show support for people suffering from bleeding disorders.

Significance

World Hemophilia Day aims to increase awareness of haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders to bring better diagnosis and better access to care for millions.

The majority of people living with haemophilia worldwide are yet to be identified and diagnosed, thus the day is dedicated to educating people about the disease for better management and treatment.

What Is Hemophilia?

Hemophilia is a disease in which an affected individual experiences non-stop bleeding even from the smallest cuts. It is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly leading to spontaneous bleeding.

Our blood contains several proteins called clotting factors that help to stop bleeding by thickening the blood when needed.

Also Read: Zydus gets final nod from USFDA for hemodynamic status improvement injection

However, people with hemophilia have low levels of these factors and the severity of the disease depends on the amount of the factors in the blood.

In rare cases, the disease can develop later in life. This condition often resolves with timely treatment, management and care.

Signs and Symptoms

Excessive and hard-to-stop nose bleeds.

Bleeding into the joints causing them to swell which leads to pain and tightness in joints like the knees, elbows, and ankles.

Bleeding into the skin (which is bruising) or muscle leads to a build-up of blood in the area (hematoma).

Bleeding of the mouth and gums, which is hard to stop, especially after losing a tooth.

Excessive bleeding after surgery which is hard to stop.

Excessive bleeding after getting injections or shots of vaccinations.

Blood is seen in the urine or stool frequently without any underlying cause.

Also Read: NITI Aayog recommends Indian standards of drug regulation to be on par with global standards