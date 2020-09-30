Healthcare World Heart Day: Preventive healthcare using polygenic risk score for coronary artery disease Updated : September 30, 2020 02:38 PM IST Polygenic Risk Score could tell you the risk of developing heart diseases much earlier in life CAD is a complex disease, the onset of which is regulated by the complex interplay for multiple genetic and environmental factors. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.