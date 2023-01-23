WHO calls for 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths

It is in response to several recent incidents of confirmed or suspected contamination of over-the-counter cough syrups in at least seven countries, prompting the WHO to call for action across its 194 member nations to prevent more fatalities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, January 23, made an urgent call to action to countries around the world, urging them to take immediate and concerted action to prevent, detect, and respond to incidents of substandard and falsified medical products.

It is in response to several recent incidents of confirmed or suspected contamination of over-the-counter cough syrups in at least seven countries, prompting the WHO to call for action across its 194 member nations to prevent more fatalities.

According to the UN agency, more than 300 fatalities have occurred due to contaminated cough syrups in three of these countries, with most of the victims being young children under the age of five.

As per reports, cough syrups contained significant quantities of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be lethal to humans when consumed.

These incidents are not isolated, and WHO is concerned that similar incidents may occur in other countries if immediate action is not taken, it said in a statement.

"These contaminants are toxic chemicals used as industrial solvents and antifreeze agents that can be fatal even taken in small amounts," it continued. These chemicals should never be found in medicines, and the fact that they have been discovered in cough syrups is a cause for serious concern, it added.

Earlier, in response to these incidents, WHO had issued three global medical alerts addressing the situation. The first alert was issued on October 5, 2022, and focused on the outbreak in the Gambia. The second alert was issued on November 6, 2022, and focused on Indonesia. The third alert was issued in January 2023 and focused on Uzbekistan.

WHO is also calling on the pharmaceutical industry to take measures to ensure the quality and safety of their products, and on international organizations to support countries in their efforts to combat substandard and falsified medical products.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh suspends manufacturing license of Marion Biotech linked to Uzbekistan deaths