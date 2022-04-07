World Health Day: How Indian startups are revolutionising healthtech sector

The ever-evolving startup culture and faster adoption of new-age technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) have catalysed the growth of healthtech startups in India. These startups facilitate medical procedures by marrying traditional practices with modern technologies. Such ventures are increasingly becoming popular in India as telemedicine, and online delivery of healthcare facilities help them tap a larger market base.

In the last decade, several such startups have not just complimented the services offered at brick-and-mortar hospitals but also attracted big investments and built a loyal customer base. In 2021, there were 3,548 active startups in the healthtech space. During the year, the startups in this sector received $2.2 billion in funding across 131 deals, according to an Inc42 report.

Four Indian health-tech startups -- Innovaccer, Pharmeasy, Cure.fit (now Cult.fit), and Pristyn Care -- became unicorns in 2021. On World Health Day, we take a look at the major healthtech startups in India:

PharmEasy

Founded in 2014, the platform allows users to order diagnostic tests and medicines online. An individual can book a diagnostic test, and a staff member can then be called to the house to collect samples of the patient. Apart from getting a medical test done at home, one can also order medicines, supplements, and other healthcare products on the PharmEasy platform.

1mg

Founded in 2015, this platform serves as an online pharmacy. A user can view and compare the prices of the medicines at different stores and place an order with the chemist of his choice. Like PharmEasy, a patient can get OTC and prescription drugs delivered at home at 1mg. However, in both cases, uploading a doctor's prescription is mandatory.

Pristyn Care

Founded in 2018, Pristyn Care is a mobile application for doctor consultation. An individual can book an appointment and consultations with proctologists, urologists, gynaecologists, and laser and laparoscopic surgeons using the platform. Medicines, sanitisers, and masks are also sold on the app, and free deliveries are made at the doorstep.

Cult.fit

This Indian brand offers fitness training with nutrition coaching. Also, Cult.fit provides at-home fitness routines, including dance, yoga, and workout. Further, Cure.fit-owned EatFit has also earned repute as a platform offering healthy food delivery services, such as meals, snacks, beverages, and online mental wellness programmes.

The offerings of this digital and offline fitness solutions provider also include mental well-being and primary care. Founded in 2016, the company has become popular for offline group workouts, and gym- or equipment-based workouts at partner gyms and fitness centres across several cities.

Practo

Another easy-to-use app, Practo allows an individual to cut through the long hospital queue and lets a person make an appointment with a doctor. Practo also enables teleconsultations and viewing of patient profiles. The company was founded in 2008. According to its website, it has more than one lakh doctor profiles from India and Singapore.

HealthKart

Founded in 2011, the brand is popular for nutritional supplements, sports supplements, and health products. Ayurveda, herbal, health food, and fitness products are also sold here, besides nutritionist consultations.

Innovacer

Founded in 2014, this cloud and AI-based platform collects, analyses, and provides insights on patient health. Other solutions include remote patient monitoring, surgery optimisation, CRM, referral management, etc. This platform also has AI-powered decision support tools. The four major products offered by Innovacer are InNote, InConnect, InGraph, and InCare.

