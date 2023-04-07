World Health Day 2023 marks 75th anniversary of WHO

World Health Day is observed on April 7. The theme for this year is ‘Health for All.’ Check the day's history and significance.

World Health Day is observed on April 7 in accordance with the World Health Organization’s aim to discuss health-related issues across the world. The day marks the formation of WHO and it is observed every year with a different theme to draw attention to the prevailing health situation or idea.

2023 Theme

The theme for this year’s World Health Day is ‘Health for All.’

This year, the World Health Day will mark WHO’s 75th anniversary and it presents an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life during the last seven decades.

World Health Day is as an opportunity to urge action and motivate people to tackle the challenges of today and the future.

History

The WHO was set up back in the year 1948. The first proposal for the formation of an independent health organisation was made in 1945 by China and Brazil at the United Nations Conference. A motion was passed to create an organizsation which will be dedicated to discussing health topics of the world. Later, the WHO was formally established after 61 countries signed the agreement for its inception on April 7, 1948.

The first World Health Day was observed on July 22. The date was changed to April 7 to mark the WHO's formation.

Significance

The World Health Day is one of the major campaigns of the WHO, as it encourages discussions on health-related issues on an international level and aims to motivate action.

The WHO chooses a pressing health issue or an all-encompassing idea for every year's World Health Day theme to help people learn about the crises or problems the world is facing.

The day works towards eliminating any stigma related to health issues and encourages open and free discussions so that people can come forward to seek help and treatment.

Over the past 50 years World Health Day has brought to light several important issues such as mental health, maternal and childcare, and climate change to forefront of international discussions.