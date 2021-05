Hand hygiene is a simple and the most effective way to avoid the spread of infections.

May 5 is celebrated annually worldwide as 'World Hand Hygiene Day.' Since 2009 this day is observed under the global campaign 'SAVES LIVES: Clean Your Hands.' The campaign emphasizes the importance of hand hygiene in healthcare settings. It also aims in the prevention of transmission of infections. It urges people to come together in improvising hand hygiene practices across the globe. The WHO slogan for the year 2021 is “Seconds saves lives - clean your hands!”

The COVID- 19 pandemics have caused a dramatic and devastating loss of human life. It has also posed unusual challenges for the healthcare system world over. This year the WHO has emphasized on the health care facilities and its workers to implement effective hand hygiene strategies at the point of care to prevent person-to-person transmission of viral infection. COVID- 19 virus spreads mainly through droplet and contact transmission. Hands play a crucial role in spreading this infection when contact occurs with infected people, contaminated surfaces, or objects. Hand hygiene is one of the most effective tools to curb the spread of this virus among healthcare workers and the community.

With the disruption of a normal lifestyle, one must gear up with products and tools to curb the spread of this virus in the community. It became the need of the hour to follow hand hygiene routines for a safe and healthy environment at home.

Here are some tips you should be looking at to ensure the safety of your family members.

Everyone in the household should wash hands, keeping these moments in mind:

after returning from outside after touching possibly contaminated surfaces after touching common contact points like a doorknob, car door, etc. after touching, manipulating, or discarding the mask, after coughing, sneezing, or blowing nose while taking care of a sick COVID 19 family members discarding infected waste, while washing the dirty laundry of an infected family member, before and after having food after visiting the washroom.

In the case of a COVID-19 patient under home quarantine, the family members attending to him/her should avoid touching surfaces with which the patient has been in contact. The attendee should cleanse their hands after any contact with contaminated surfaces and after leaving the quarantine area. Make sure to follow sanitization after discarding the gloves used for attending to an infected family member.

Family involvement

Teaching simple steps – When your little one is beginning a new cleanliness regime as a parent, you should keep the process as simple as possible. Try explaining the procedure in 5 easy steps - wet, lather, scrub, rinse and dry. Explain to the child the moments he/she is required to wash their hands.

Encourage your child to wash hands at regular intervals.

Encourage your child to wash hands at regular intervals. Making it a fun learning process – Your child may not understand the importance of maintaining hand hygiene in the COVID world. It is up to the parent to make this a fun process. Try to include illustrations, songs and give little treats to appreciate the child if he/she is doing it right.

Your child may not understand the importance of maintaining hand hygiene in the COVID world. It is up to the parent to make this a fun process. Try to include illustrations, songs and give little treats to appreciate the child if he/she is doing it right. Leading by example –Always remember that your child is constantly watching you and imitating you. Ensure that you are maintaining hand hygiene and sanitizing your surroundings regularly.

-by Dr Shilpa Kyadiggeri, (Consultant Microbiologist, SRL, Fortis Hospitals, Cunningham Road)