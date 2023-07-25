The first IVF or 'test tube' baby of the world, Louise Joy Brown, was born on July 25, 1978, in England and that’s why the day was chosen as the World Embryologist Day, which is also referred to as World IVF Day.

Embryologists play an important role in treating infertility and help couples have babies through in vitro fertilisation or the IVF process. Every year, World Embryologists Day is observed on July 25 to recognise the work and the contributions of the embryologists worldwide.

In an IVF clinic, embryologists play a vital role. They are responsible for creating new life outside a woman’s body. Embryologists also help in conceiving a baby. They are also known as the caretakers of clients' eggs, sperm, or embryos.

Over the years, IVF has become one of the most effective forms of assisted reproductive technology in which the embryologists create life using a couple’s own eggs and sperm.

World Embryologist Day: History and significance

On July 25, 1978, Louise Joy Brown was the first child to be born through IVF in England. Since then, IVF has emerged as a glimmer of hope for couples who dream of becoming parents, but are struggling with infertility. Therefore, Brown's birthday is recognised as World Embryologist Day.

Due to advanced tools and technologies, IVF has become more secure over the years. On every Embryologist Day, the medical community honours and commemorates the work of Adam Burley, who is known as the father of IVF; Patrick Steptoe, and Bob Edwards, who worked together to create the world’s first 'test tube' baby.

Over the years, the IVF process has made significant progress with technological advancements. On this day, several events and campaigns are organised by fertility clinics to create awareness about IVF technology. The day is also an important occasion for the medical fraternity to recognise and carry forward the latest advancements in the field of IVF.