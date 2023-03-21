World Down Syndrome Day: What are symptoms of this condition and causes

The exact cause of the disorder is not known, but it is a genetic condition that occurs when there is an extra copy of chromosome 21. Normally, all chromosomes in the body only have two copies each, apart from the sex chromosome.

World Down Syndrome Day is marked on March 21. The day is observed in order to spread awareness about the genetic condition of Down Syndrome. First established in 2006 by the non-profit Down Syndrome International, the event is now marked by many different organisations across countries.

History

World Down Syndrome Day was first observed on March 21, 2006. The date 21/3 (or 3/21 in some countries) was chosen to represent the three copies of chromosome 21, which causes people to develop the condition. The United Nations General Assembly officially recognised the day in 2011, and it has been observed annually ever since.

Significance

The observance of World Down Syndrome Day is important because it promotes inclusion, understanding, and acceptance of people with the condition. It aims to raise awareness about the abilities and accomplishments of individuals with Down Syndrome. Through events organised on the day, stakeholders challenge negative attitudes and stereotypes about the disorder.

Theme

Each year, World Down Syndrome Day has a different theme. The previous themes for the day focused on different aspects of the lives of those living with the condition. The theme for World Down Syndrome Day 2023 has been set as ‘With Us Not For Us’. The theme will focus on raising awareness about how it is important to treat those with this genetic condition in a manner that is fair and also equal to others.

What is Down Syndrome?

Down Syndrome, also known as Trisomy 21, is a genetic disorder that occurs when an individual has an extra copy of chromosome 21. This extra genetic material can affect the way a person’s body and brain develop, resulting in certain physical and intellectual impairments.

Individuals with Down Syndrome often have some characteristic symptoms. These include a flat facial profile, a small nose and mouth, upward-slanting eyes, and a small head. Those with Down Syndrome also have an increased risk of certain medical conditions. Some common medical complications include heart defects, hearing and vision problems, and thyroid issues.

Most people with Down Syndrome have some level of intellectual disability, ranging from mild to moderate. This is often seen in children who may develop more slowly than other children in areas such as walking, talking, and social skills.

The exact cause of the disorder is not known, but it is a genetic condition that occurs when there is an extra copy of chromosome 21. Normally, all chromosomes in the body only have two copies each, apart from the sex chromosome. Though scientists have identified certain risk factors which increase the chances of a baby having three copies of chromosome 21, including the age of the mother. There can be three copies of chromosome 21 due to three different types of genetic changes.

Trisomy 21 is the most common form of Down Syndrome, where there is an extra copy of chromosome 21 in every cell in the body. Mosaicism is a less common form where the extra chromosome 21 is present in only some of the body’s cells. Translocation is another rare form of the disorder where a part of chromosome 21 breaks off and attaches to another chromosome.