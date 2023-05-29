World Digestive Health Day 2023: Importance of balanced diet is the agenda

The World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) has set the theme for World Digestive Health Day 2023 as "Your Digestive Health: A Healthy Gut From the Start.”

A healthy digestive system enables the body to properly digest meals and assimilate nutrients to maintain overall health. Good digestion prevents constipation, heartburn, bloating, indigestion, and other similar issues. May 29 is celebrated as World Digestive Health Day to raise awareness about digestive diseases and disorders and highlight the importance of maintaining good digestion.

It is important to understand that each and every component of the digestive system contributes to the breakdown of food right from ingestion to egestion. The pancreas, liver, gallbladder and gastrointestinal tract (GI Tract) make up the primary corridor of the digestive system passageways. The mouth, oesophagus, stomach, small and large intestines, and anus make up the GI tract's corridor.

Theme

The World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) has set the theme for World Digestive Health Day 2023 as "Your Digestive Health: A Healthy Gut From the Start.” Its objective is to promote the importance of a balanced diet and encourage good gastrointestinal function and microbiome health. It seeks to promote the understanding of the value of having a healthy GI tract and a healthy lifestyle.

The GI tract is a crucial organ in our body that houses gut bacteria and improves immune function. Hence is it important to be aware of how the organ works and what foods to eat.

History

World Digestive Health Day was established to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the formation of the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO). The WGO was formed on May 29, 1958.

World Digestive Health Day was first celebrated in 2004 and is being marked every year since then to promote a healthy lifestyle and a good diet for a healthy gut.

Significance

World Digestive Health Day is celebrated every year by conducting events, activities and initiatives which continue throughout the year. The WGO aims to spread awareness amongst the public to help them in understanding the importance of the GI tract in digestion. Multiple sources of information like scientific programs, posters, exhibitions and workshops are used to familiarise people with digestive health issues.

Patients including children, gastroenterologists, primary care providers and healthcare professionals are provided with information regarding digestion and a healthy gut.