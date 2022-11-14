By CNBCTV18.com

World Diabetes Day was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and WHO in response to the alarming increase in the incidence of the disease. Read on to find out some simple ways to keep diabetes at bay

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of disability across the world as well as the primary reason behind 1.5 million deaths, which occur from complications related to it every year. More than 420 million people across the globe are affected by the diabetes. With a growing number of people adopting sedentary lifestyles — combined with poor diets and high stress — increase the risk for Type 2 diabetes.

It was in response to the growing incidence of diabetes that World Diabetes Day was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization (WHO). The day is observed on November 14. While Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented as it occurs due to genetic conditions, Type 2 is classified as a lifestyle disease, therefore preventable.

Here are some measures you can take in order to avoid Type 2 diabetes.

Ditch cigarettes

Smoking is one of the biggest contributing factors in developing Type 2 diabetes. Smoking can increase blood pressure which can contribute towards developing diabetes.

Reduce stress

Stress is another major factor which can lead to diabetes. Yoga, meditation, therapy and other interventions can be helpful in reducing stress.

Turn to fitness

Obese individuals are at much greater risk of developing diabetes than others. By making an effort to shed the excess weight, you reduce the chances of diabetes. A regular fitness regimen can also help. Activities like swimming, running, working out or other sports are good choices.

Maintain a healthy diet

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. If you want to maintain good health, one must ensure their dietary intake is healthy.

Eat more non-starchy vegetables

Include non-starchy vegetables like avocados, asparagus, cabbage, celery, cucumbers, green beans, onions and tomatoes in your diet as they help regulate blood sugar. Choose fresh over canned, or frozen vegetables. Ensure that these vegetables do not have added salt or sauce.

Fatty Fish

Seafood is considered healthy for those battling diabetes. Fatty fish can help get omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, which are vital for protecting your heart against potential complications from diabetes.