    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homehealthcare News

    World Diabetes Day 2022: Easy steps to take to ditch Type 2

    World Diabetes Day 2022: Easy steps to take to ditch Type 2

    World Diabetes Day 2022: Easy steps to take to ditch Type 2
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    World Diabetes Day was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and WHO in response to the alarming increase in the incidence of the disease. Read on to find out some simple ways to keep diabetes at bay

    Diabetes is one of the leading causes of disability across the world as well as the primary reason behind 1.5 million deaths, which occur from complications related to it every year. More than 420 million people across the globe are affected by the diabetes. With a growing number of people adopting sedentary lifestyles — combined with poor diets and high stress — increase the risk for Type 2 diabetes.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    It was in response to the growing incidence of diabetes that World Diabetes Day was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization (WHO). The day is observed on November 14. While Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented as it occurs due to genetic conditions, Type 2 is classified as a lifestyle disease, therefore preventable. 

    Here are some measures you can take in order to avoid Type 2 diabetes.

    Ditch cigarettes

    Smoking is one of the biggest contributing factors in developing Type 2 diabetes. Smoking can increase blood pressure which can contribute towards developing diabetes.

    Reduce stress

    Stress is another major factor which can lead to diabetes. Yoga, meditation, therapy and other interventions can be helpful in reducing stress.

    Turn to fitness

    Obese individuals are at much greater risk of developing diabetes than others. By making an effort to shed the excess weight, you reduce the chances of diabetes. A regular fitness regimen can also help. Activities like swimming, running, working out or other sports are good choices.

    Maintain a healthy diet
    Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. If you want to maintain good health, one must ensure their dietary intake is healthy.
    Eat more non-starchy vegetables
    Include non-starchy vegetables like avocados, asparagus, cabbage, celery, cucumbers, green beans, onions and tomatoes in your diet  as they help regulate blood sugar. Choose fresh over canned, or frozen vegetables. Ensure that these vegetables do not have added salt or sauce.
    Fatty Fish
    Seafood is considered healthy for those battling diabetes. Fatty fish can help get omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, which are vital for protecting your heart against potential complications from diabetes.
    Also read: Herbal drug 'BGR-34' beats obesity along with diabetes, finds AIIMS study
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    DiabetesWorld Diabetes Day

    Next Article

    World Pneumonia Day 2022: All you need to know

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng