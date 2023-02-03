World Cancer Day 2023: Which cancer causes the most deaths?

When it comes to determining which type of cancer causes the most deaths, the two important factors to consider are the number of cases of that cancer and the overall mortality associated with it.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the world. The disease has caused over 10 million deaths in 2020, with a large number of cases even going underreported. In India alone, cancer is estimated to have led to 8,08,558 deaths in 2022 alone, according to data from the National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

However, these deaths are cumulative of all different types of cancers.

There are more than 100 types of cancers, but the majority of cases are caused by around 15 types of cancers. These include cancers of the skin, lung, breast, prostate, kidney, bladder, colon and rectum, among others.

While there are certain rare types of cancers that have low survivability rates, — like mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer and brain cancer — the incidence rate for these types of cancer is relatively low. The most common type of cancer and cancer mortality also vary from country to country.

Globally, lung cancer, colon and rectum cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer and breast cancer are the deadliest, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Global deaths in 2020 Type of cancer No. of deaths Lung 1.8 million Colon and rectum 9,16,000 Liver 8,30,000 Stomach 7,69,000 Breast 6,85,000

In the UK, the five deadliest cancers are lung cancer, bowel cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and pancreatic cancer . In the US, the statistics are similar. The deadliest cancers in the country were lung cancer, colon and rectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Simple measures like early screening, quitting tobacco, maintaining a healthy body weight, adopting a healthy diet, and avoiding pollution can significantly cut down the risk of cancer.