Patient education and clarification of myths about cancer are important for cancer treatment and achieving optimal survival outcomes. Awareness about the disease is essential as every year more than 8 million people die from different types of cancer in the world.

February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day every year to bring associations and individuals around the planet together to raise awareness about cancer prevention, screening, treatment and support. Awareness about the disease is essential as every year more than 8 million people die from different types of cancer in the world.

Myths and facts related to cancer.

Myth 1: Only women can get breast cancer.

Fact: Although breast cancer is mostly found in women, the disease also occurs in men since all humans have breast tissue. Men account for less than one percent of all breast cancer diagnoses worldwide.

Myth 2: Alternative and complementary therapies can cure cancer.

Fact: There is no concrete evidence to prove the efficacy of alternative therapies, such as acupuncture, diets, meditation, and exercise. These methods can be used only as palliative therapy, care meant to improve the quality of life of patients, according to oncologists.

Myth 3: All lumps can cause cancer

Fact: Most lumps in the body especially those surrounding the breast often terrorise people as they believe it to be a symptom of cancer, but in reality, about eight out of 10 lumps felt on breasts are not cancerous and the same is with lumps occurring elsewhere on the body.

Myth 4: Cancer diagnosis is a death sentence.

Fact: Several cancers that were once considered a death sentence are now considered to be curable and many other types of cancer can be treated effectively. Advances in understanding risk and prevention, early detection and treatment have revolutionised the treatment and management of cancer leading to improved outcomes for patients.

Myth 5: Cancer is a family disease.

Fact: Only five to 10 percent of cancers are passed from one generation to another. Most cancers are due to age or a mutation in the genetic framework.