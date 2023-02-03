World Cancer Day 2023: A look at what the different colour ribbons mean

World Cancer Day aims to promote awareness about cancer as a public health issue and to strengthen actions towards improving access to quality care, screening, early detection, and treatment. On World Cancer Day, here’s a look at the meaning of the different colours of cancer ribbons.

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4 in an effort to combat the disease which is the leading cause of death in the world. The global initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) encourages people to work together to fight the disease through screening, early detection, treatment, and emotional support.

The cancer ribbons are loops of ribbon that people wear to show their support for people suffering from cancer or to spread awareness about the disease. There are 43 different colours/colour combinations of ribbons which represent different types of cancer. Here’s a look at some of the Cancer Ribbons and what they represent.

Head and neck cancer- white and burgundy.

Multiple myeloma- burgundy.

Leukaemia- orange.

Kidney cancer – orange.

Breast cancer- pink.

Uterine or endometrial cancer- peach.

Appendix cancer- amber.

Childhood cancer- gold.

Sarcoma or bone cancer- yellow.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma- lime green.

Liver cancer- emerald green.

Ovarian cancer- teal.

Cervical cancer- white and teal.

Prostate cancer- light blue.

Colon cancer- dark blue.

Stomach cancer- periwinkle blue.

Testicular cancer- light purple.

Pancreatic cancer- purple.

All cancers- lavender.

Hodgkin lymphoma- violet.

Skin cancer- black.

Carcinoid cancer- zebra print.

Brain cancer- grey.

Lung cancer- white or pearl.

Bladder cancer- blue, yellow, and purple.

Thyroid cancer- blue, pink, and teal.

The use of ribbons as a symbol of support and solidarity has existed for a long time.