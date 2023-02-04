World Cancer Day 2023 | History, significance, theme and other details

The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to promote awareness about cancer as a public health issue and to strengthen actions towards improving access to quality care, screening, early detection, and treatment.

World Cancer Day is observed globally on February 4 to raise awareness about the impact of cancer and the need for increased action to tackle the disease. The day was first observed in the year 2000 at the first World Summit Against Cancer in Paris.

The day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, which was framed in 2008.

According to the World Health Organization, Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) was established in 1993 in Geneva. It is a membership-based society working towards the eradication of cancer around the world.

The first International Cancer Day was celebrated in Geneva and Switzerland in the same year. World Cancer Day was made official at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000.

The event was organised in Paris and was attended by members of cancer organizations and prominent government leaders from around the world.

World Cancer Day 2022-24 theme: Close the Care Gap

The theme of World Cancer Day for 2022, 2023, and 2024 was decided to be “Close The Care Gap". This year marks the second year of the campaign, which is about understanding the inequities in cancer care and taking action to address them and make the necessary progress.

With the theme, the day aims to spread awareness of the power of working together to combat the deadly disease, and putting pressure on the higher echelons of power to address this decades-long endemic.

There are warning signs and symptoms of various cancers and there are multiple benefits of early detection. This day encourages people to get that check-up and speak with their doctor.

Talking about cancer can be difficult and triggering for few individuals but dealing with the disease openly can improve outcomes of an individual and community.