Today is World Cancer Day — a day to spread awareness about cancer and the stigma surrounding the disease. Being observed since February 4, 2000, globally, people are called to unite in the fight against the disease by early detection, diagnosis, treatment and extending moral support.

The theme for World Cancer Day 2021 is 'I Am and I Will' — a theme that has been in place since 2019. Last year, with COVID-19 cutting a swathe through the lives of people worldwide, those afflicted with cancer have had an even tougher time dealing with the disease.

A WHO study also states that one in 10 Indians may develop cancer in a lifetime. At a time when advanced treatments are available and the disease is entirely curable, this data is alarming. With the burden growing in almost every country, prevention of the disease assumes a lot of significance — it’s one of the biggest public health challenges of the 21st century.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2018, the latest year that the data is available, there were about 18 million cancer cases worldwide.

In a list of 50 countries, Israel fares at the bottom, meaning it has the lowest cancer rate among those 50 countries. Here's the list of those countries with the lowest cancer rates (*people per thousand):

A few other cancer statistics (as per WHO)