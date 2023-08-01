World Breastfeeding Week 2023: History, significance and importance

World Breastfeeding Week is observed to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for both mother and child. The theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is "Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a difference for working parents".

Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure a newborn’s health and survival, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO). To inculcate more awareness regarding the practice, World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1 to 7 every year. This observance aims to promote the adoption of breastfeeding. It also draws attention to what policies are needed to improve child and maternal healthcare in countries.

Importance of Breastfeeding

Breast milk is the ideal food for infants as it contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses. It provides all the nutrients an infant needs for the first few months of birth. According to the WHO, breastfed children do better on intelligence tests, are less prone to diabetes later in life and less likely to be obese/overweight. Women who breastfeed face lower risk of breast and ovarian cancers, according to doctors. The WHO recommends that breastfeeding should be initiated within the first hour of a child’s birth and infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life.

History

In 1991, the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) was formed to promote the benefits of breastfeeding. A year later, the first World Breastfeeding Week was marked. In 2016, the World Breastfeeding Week campaign was aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (WBW-SDGs).

Significance

The week-long event tries to raise awareness about why breastfeeding is crucial for both mother and child. World Breastfeeding Week also ensures that governments can try and fulfill the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by acting on maternal and infant health. It advocates changes in policy and infant feeding practices to improve the health of newborns.

The WHO states that breastfeeding could save the lives of 8,20,000 children below the age of five years annually. In this context, it becomes imperative to draw attention towards the importance of breastfeeding infants.

Theme

The theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is "Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a difference for working parents". The campaign highlights the impact of workplace support, paid leave, and emerging parenting norms on breastfeeding. The theme also aims to bring about changes to parental and social parental protection policies in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.