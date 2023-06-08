World Brain Tumour Day: Symptoms, causes, treatment and types

World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 every year to raise awareness and educate people about this life-threatening health condition.

World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 every year to raise awareness and educate people about this life-threatening health condition. A brain tumour may have a significant impact on a person’s life and it becomes important to recognise the signs, understand the different types, and identify potential causes for an effective treatment and prevention.

An initiative started by the German Brain Tumour Association in the year 2000 has now become a worldwide movement to create awareness and fight this deadly disease.

On the occasion of this World Brain Tumour Day, here’s a look at types of tumours, symptoms, causes and treatment:

Types

A brain tumour is a mass growth of abnormal cells in any part of the brain. The two broad classifications of brain tumours are malignant and benign. When the cells in the tumour seem to be normal, they are considered benign, whereas if they are abnormal in nature, they are considered malignant, and may be of different types. In the case of malignant tumours, the cells grow uncontrollably.

Brain cancer is becoming more common each year.

Causes

Brain tumours can occur at any age, but the exact cause of brain tumours is still unknown. It is somehow believed that a brain tumour is caused by frequent exposure to radiation. Gadgets like mobile phones are also considered to be a reason for brain tumours, though it has not been proven yet.

Symptoms

The symptoms of a brain tumour depend on the size, type, and location of the growth. The most common and major symptoms are severe headaches, problems with clear visibility, nausea, and mental changes. Besides them, secondary symptoms can include problems with walking and speech problems, among others.

Treatment

The initial tests to determine the presence of a brain tumour depend on the patient’s symptoms. Imaging techniques like an MRI, CT scan, and angiogram can be done. Other neurologic tests, like testing vision, alertness, hearing, coordination, and reflexes, can also be used. A sample of cerebrospinal fluid can be taken for a spinal tap or lumbar puncture test.

With testing, the treatment procedure is also determined by the condition and position of the tumour. Treatment may include brain surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, a ventriculoperitoneal shunt, and steroids. In the initial stage of a brain tumour, surgery is usually done to extract the maximum amount of the tumour. While the cells are exposed to a high-energy beam of radiation in radiotherapy in chemotherapy, the cancer cells are eliminated through the use of anti-cancer drugs.

A brain tumour is a critical health hazard. By observing World Brain Tumour Day, we can educate ourselves and create awareness about this condition.