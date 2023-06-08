CNBC TV18
World Brain Tumour Day: Symptoms, causes, treatment and types

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023

World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 every year to raise awareness and educate people about this life-threatening health condition.

World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 every year to raise awareness and educate people about this life-threatening health condition. A brain tumour may have a significant impact on a person’s life and it becomes important to recognise the signs, understand the different types, and identify potential causes for an effective treatment and prevention.

An initiative started by the German Brain Tumour Association in the year 2000 has now become a worldwide movement to create awareness and fight this deadly disease.


On the occasion of this World Brain Tumour Day, here’s a look at types of tumours, symptoms, causes and treatment:

X