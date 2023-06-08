World Brain Tumour Day 2023: Know date, theme and history

The theme for this year's World Brain Tumour Day is "Protect yourself – keep away from stress."

World Brain Tumour Day is a significant event that resonates with millions, as it sheds light on the hardships endured by individuals diagnosed with brain Tumours worldwide. Observed annually on June 8, this day serves as a poignant reminder to promote education, increase awareness, and extend support to those impacted by this life-threatening ailment. This day advocates providing support to patients and their families, early detection and encourages research efforts to improve diagnosis and treatment options.

World Brain Tumour Day: Date

World Brain Tumour Day is observed annually on June 8. This specific date was chosen to commemorate the life of German neurologist and Nobel laureate, Julius Axelrod, who was born on June 8, 1912. Axelrod made significant contributions to the field of neuroscience and pharmacology, particularly in his research on neurotransmitters and their role in the central nervous system.

World Brain Tumour Day: Theme

The theme for this year's World Brain Tumour Day is "Protect yourself — keep away from stress." The focus of this theme is to highlight the significance of acquiring stress management strategies to safeguard against brain tumours.

Prolonged stress activates the sympathetic nervous system and the neuroendocrine system. According to research published by the National Library Of Medicine, the release of stress hormones is associated with increased tumour growth and development through various mechanisms. Furthermore, persistent stress diminishes the immune system's ability to regulate itself, which can lead to tumour formation. Therefore, it is crucial to adopt daily stress management techniques, such as yoga, meditation, physical exercise, and more, to effectively manage stress and reduce the risk of developing brain tumours.

World Brain Tumour Day: History

The origin and significance of World Brain Tumour Day can be traced back to the efforts of the Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V, a non-profit organisation based in Leipzig, Germany. Since its establishment in 1998, this organisation has been dedicated to providing trustworthy medical information and support to individuals affected by brain tumours. In 2000, they initiated World Brain Tumour Day and since then the day is being observed worldwide every year.