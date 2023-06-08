World Brain Tumour Day 2023: Know date, theme and history

The theme for this year's World Brain Tumour Day is "Protect yourself – keep away from stress."
World Brain Tumour Day is a significant event that resonates with millions, as it sheds light on the hardships endured by individuals diagnosed with brain Tumours worldwide. Observed annually on June 8, this day serves as a poignant reminder to promote education, increase awareness, and extend support to those impacted by this life-threatening ailment. This day advocates providing support to patients and their families, early detection and encourages research efforts to improve diagnosis and treatment options.
World Brain Tumour Day: Date
World Brain Tumour Day is observed annually on June 8. This specific date was chosen to commemorate the life of German neurologist and Nobel laureate, Julius Axelrod, who was born on June 8, 1912. Axelrod made significant contributions to the field of neuroscience and pharmacology, particularly in his research on neurotransmitters and their role in the central nervous system.