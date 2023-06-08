World Brain Tumour Day 2023: Know date, theme and history

World Brain Tumour Day is a significant event that resonates with millions, as it sheds light on the hardships endured by individuals diagnosed with brain Tumours worldwide. Observed annually on June 8, this day serves as a poignant reminder to promote education, increase awareness, and extend support to those impacted by this life-threatening ailment. This day advocates providing support to patients and their families, early detection and encourages research efforts to improve diagnosis and treatment options.