Brain tumors can be classified into two broad categories: malignant and benign. The former refers to a tumor made of cancer cells, and it can affect nearby tissues, while the latter is noncancerous and will not affect other nearby tissues or spread to other areas of the body. A benign tumor is not fatal as the other variant. One of the commonly known benign tumors is meningioma. It is a tumor that grows from the meninges, the protective membrane covering the brain and spinal cord.

Most meningiomas grow very slowly, often over many years, without causing symptoms. But sometimes, their effects on nearby brain tissue, nerves, or vessels may cause severe disability. Studies have shown that almost 40 percent of brain tumors are benign. Hence staying informed about what are the symptoms and treatment available for meningiomas is important. As June 8 marks the commemoration of World Brain Tumor Day, one needs to be aware of the most found benign tumor: meningiomas.

Seizures

Memory loss

Loss of smell

Language difficulty

Weakness in your arms or legs

Hearing loss or ringing in the ears

Changes in vision, such as seeing double or blurriness.

Headaches, especially those that are worse in the morning.

Often meningiomas are detected in an MRI or CT scan performed for another reason. A person may have a meningiomas tumor and still not exhibit any of these symptoms.