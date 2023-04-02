World Autism Awareness Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme and Important facts on Autism

Every year on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated across the globe with an aim to spread awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) aims to spread awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and the obstacles that people with ASD face every day. Each year, the day is celebrated on April 2 globally to make people aware of the neurodevelopmental disorder that distorts communication and social interaction skills.

World Autism Awareness Day

2023 Theme

This year, the theme for World Autism Awareness Day is “Transforming the narrative: Contributions at home, at work, in the arts and in policymaking.”

This year the day urges people to look away from curing or converting autistic people and instead focus on accepting, supporting, and including autistic people, and advocating for their rights.

This year’s theme aims to help autistic people to claim their dignity and self-esteem and be an integrated and valued member of the society.

History and Significance

The United Nations has been working to facilitate the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities ever since its inception. In 2008, the UN announced April 2 to be observed as the World Autism Awareness Day.

The resolution of the UN was passed on November 1, 2007, and it was accepted on December 18, 2007. Since then every year, World Autism Awareness Day has been observed on April 2.

The day is also one of the only seven official health-specific UN Days.

Autistic people face discrimination and challenges that are often not recognised by the world.

The levels of awareness vary dramatically from country to country and it is important to recognise that autistic people are vulnerable to major problems such as pandemics, effects of climate change, cyberbullying, and natural disasters. Thus the World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated to encourage people to raise awareness about ASD and look for ways to improve the lives and wellness of people with ASD.

What Is Autism?

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder which is characterised by restricted language communication skills, as well as repetitive behaviours and limited interests in the outside world.

Children and adults who have autism spectrum disorder may not speak at all or have delayed or limited verbal communication.

Some of the people have heavily impaired cognitive thinking while others are extremely gifted.

Signs and Symptoms of ASD

Social communication and interaction skills and repetitive behaviour are some signs and symptoms of ASD.

>Avoiding eye contact

>Not responding to name by 9 months of age

>Lack of facial expressions like happy, sad, angry

>Lack of empathy or not noticing when others are hurt or upset by 24 months of age

>Not talking, dancing, or singing by 60 months of age

Repetitive Behaviours may include:

>Lining up toys

>Repeating certain words or phrases

>Playing with the same toy every time

>Getting upset over minor changes

>Obsessive interests

>Unusually reacting to to the way things sound, smell, taste, look, or feel

Important facts to know about Autism Spectrum Disorder

>ASD is about four times more likely to occur in boys than girls.

>Autism is a spectrum disorder, which means every child has different skills, challenges, and needs.

>There are no known causes of ASD, but there are contributing factors, including genes, brain development, and the environmental factors.

>Autism can be reliably diagnosed by age 2 and at earlier ages.

>Early identification of Autism helps children get the care they need.