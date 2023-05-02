World Asthma Day 2023: Symptoms, causes and prevalence in India  

This year World Asthma Day falls on May 2. The Global Asthma Report 2022, prepared by Global Asthma Network, shows that about 35 million people suffer from asthma in India.

Every year, World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May. This day is observed to raise awareness about asthma, a chronic respiratory condition that is becoming more prevalent worldwide. The day provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations to work on innovations for the cure of the disease while developing strategies to address this health issue worldwide.

The first Asthma Day was observed by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a World Health Organization (WHO) collaborative institution, in 1998, and since then it is being observed annually. Currently, over 60 countries observe the day. This year World Asthma Day will be observed on May 2.

Asthma is a chronic condition in which the airways tend to get narrow and swollen which makes it difficult to breathe properly. The seriousness of this condition may vary depending on the health conditions of the affected person.

Symptoms

Asthma is a disease that affects your lungs. Some of the common symptoms of asthma include wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath and coughing. Asthma symptoms may get worse for some patients while doing physical work or exercises. Additionally, anxiety, waking up early, a fast heartbeat, and throat irritation are frequently caused by asthma.

Asthma can be controlled by taking medicine and avoiding the triggers that can cause an attack. It is important to recognise the early symptoms of this respiratory condition to prevent any future asthma attacks.

Causes

Asthma patients typically may have inflamed airways that are sensitive to specific things that other people may not really notice or find bothersome. These elements are known as ‘triggers’ and are commonly found in the environment. Most of the common causes which could act as a trigger for asthma include allergens, pollution, or certain health conditions such as bronchitis.

Asthma triggers, however, may not be the same for everyone and could differ from person to person. Some people may react to a small number of triggers, while others could be sensitive to any kind of environmental factor. Heavy workouts can also act as the trigger for some patients to induce an asthma attack.

Prevalence of asthma in India

Asthma is recognised by the WHO as both cause and effect of poverty in low and middle-income countries. According to studies, in India, the prevalence of asthma is considerably influenced by factors like age, sex, educational level, place of residence, type of cooking fuel, source of drinking water, household size, and waste disposal capability.

The Global Asthma Report 2022, prepared by Global Asthma Network, shows that about 35 million people suffer from asthma in India. The report established that underdiagnosis and inadequate treatment are important challenges in combating asthma in India. In India, asthma affects a sizable percentage of children as well. Asthma control interventions must begin at the primary healthcare level with community education and the prioritisation of necessary medications and supplies.