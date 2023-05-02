World Asthma Day 2023: Symptoms, causes and prevalence in India  

This year World Asthma Day falls on May 2. The Global Asthma Report 2022, prepared by Global Asthma Network, shows that about 35 million people suffer from asthma in India.

Every year, World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May. This day is observed to raise awareness about asthma, a chronic respiratory condition that is becoming more prevalent worldwide. The day provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations to work on innovations for the cure of the disease while developing strategies to address this health issue worldwide.

The first Asthma Day was observed by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a World Health Organization (WHO) collaborative institution, in 1998, and since then it is being observed annually. Currently, over 60 countries observe the day. This year World Asthma Day will be observed on May 2.