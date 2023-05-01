World Asthma Day 2023 is being observed on May 2. This year's theme is ‘Asthma Care for All.'

World Asthma Day is an occasion to increase awareness about asthma and to help those who suffer from this chronic respiratory condition. Every year, World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May, which happens to be May 2.

Global Initiative for Asthma ( GINA), a World Health Organization (WHO) collaborative body, decides and changes the theme of World Asthma Day every year to reflect current issues and challenges related to this condition. The previous themes were ‘You Can Control Your Asthma’ and ‘Better Air, Better Breathing.’ Additionally, ‘Asthma Care for All’ has been selected by GINA as the theme for World Asthma Day in 2023.

History

The first Asthma Day was observed on the first Tuesday of May in 1998. The day was chosen to correspond with the spring and autumn seasons, when allergies and weather changes might aggravate asthma symptoms. The day was first organised by GINA.

The Global Asthma Network (GAN) was founded in 2008 to assist GINA in advancing asthma awareness and treatment. World Asthma Day is now observed annually in more than 60 nations and is a significant occasion on the calendar of global health events.

Significance

The purpose of World Asthma Day is to increase public understanding of the disease, its symptoms, and available treatments. If asthma is not adequately managed, it might result in numerous other health problems. Chronic asthma may lead to breathing issues, sleep disturbances, exhaustion and poor focus in the long run.

This day allows people to talk to healthcare professionals about the causes, symptoms and treatment of their condition. World Asthma Day events include various advertising campaigns, talks and interviews, community debates and quizzes in schools and colleges, with an aim to create more awareness about the condition. The idea behind observing the day is to develop a cohesive approach with community participation by all the nations to combat this condition.

Theme

GINA has chosen ‘Asthma Care for All’ as the theme for World Asthma Day 2023. The bulk of asthma-related morbidity and mortality are concentrated in low- and middle-income nations. Due to this, GINA this year encourages medical administrators to guarantee patients' access to the availability of efficient and high-quality pharmaceuticals in an effort to lessen this burden. The ‘Asthma Care for All’ campaign encourages the creation and adoption of efficient asthma management plans in all resource-rich nations.

GINA believes that a collaboration of nations for improvement of all aspects of asthma care for patients is vital in improving the condition of asthma patients globally.