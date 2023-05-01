World Asthma Day 2023 is being observed on May 2. This year's theme is ‘Asthma Care for All.'
World Asthma Day is an occasion to increase awareness about asthma and to help those who suffer from this chronic respiratory condition. Every year, World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May, which happens to be May 2.
Global Initiative for Asthma ( GINA), a World Health Organization (WHO) collaborative body, decides and changes the theme of World Asthma Day every year to reflect current issues and challenges related to this condition. The previous themes were ‘You Can Control Your Asthma’ and ‘Better Air, Better Breathing.’ Additionally, ‘Asthma Care for All’ has been selected by GINA as the theme for World Asthma Day in 2023.
History