English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsWorld Asthma Day 2023 airs concerns about chronic respiratory condition

World Asthma Day 2023 airs concerns about chronic respiratory condition

World Asthma Day 2023 airs concerns about chronic respiratory condition
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 6:19:39 PM IST (Published)

World Asthma Day 2023 is being observed on May 2. This year's theme is ‘Asthma Care for All.'

World Asthma Day is an occasion to increase awareness about asthma and to help those who suffer from this chronic respiratory condition. Every year, World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May, which happens to be May 2.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Global Initiative for Asthma ( GINA), a World Health Organization (WHO) collaborative body, decides and changes the theme of World Asthma Day every year to reflect current issues and challenges related to this condition. The previous themes were ‘You Can Control Your Asthma’ and ‘Better Air, Better Breathing.’ Additionally, ‘Asthma Care for All’ has been selected by GINA as the theme for World Asthma Day in 2023.


History

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X