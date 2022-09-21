World Alzheimer's Day 2022 — history and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

World Alzheimer's Day is observed on September 21 annually, and the day aims to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The disease is the most common form of dementia, which are degenerative brain diseases that destroy the memory and other brain functions of a patient.

Despite millions suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, there is very little awareness surrounding it. To address the problem of lack of awareness, Alzheimer's Disease International observes both World Alzheimer's Month which is the month of September and World Alzheimer's Day which falls on September 21.

History and Significance

The disease is named after Alois Alzheimer, a German psychiatrist who discovered it in 1901 in a 50-year-old German woman. As the disease spread in its scope and severity, there was a need to institute a body dedicated to the fight against this incurable illness. Thus, Alzheimer's Disease International was founded in 1984.

The ADI declared to observe every September 21 as World Alzheimer's Day in 1994 on its 10th anniversary and World Alzheimer's Month was recognised in the year 2012.

World Alzheimer's Day 2022 Theme

This year, the theme for World Alzheimer's Day is "Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's" which continues from the 2021 campaign. The campaign focuses on the diagnosis, the warning signs of dementia, the continued effect of COVID-19 on the global dementia community and more.

The 2022 campaign has a special focus on post-diagnostic support. Following recent developments and potential breakthroughs in dementia treatment and support, the campaign will aim to highlight the importance of support for people living with dementia and families following a diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s disease contributes to 60 to 70 percent of dementia cases and the numbers are estimated to multiply in the coming decades.