World AIDS Vaccine Day focuses on the dire need for a preventive shot

World AIDS Vaccine Day, observed on May 18 every year, brings attention to treatment disparities faced by HIV-affected people in different parts of the world and the need to speed up AIDS vaccine research.

World AIDS Vaccine Day or HIV Vaccine Awareness Day is observed every year on May 18 to highlight the urgent need for a preventive vaccine that may protect people from Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The day also aims to educate people and spread awareness about the disease and its preventive measures.

HIV weakens the immune system and exposes the human body to pathogens that take advantage of compromised immunity, causing life-threatening complications. An HIV vaccine could be preventive or therapeutic to millions of people around the globe who suffer from the condition.

About 23 lakh children and adults are living with HIV-AIDS in India, which is the second-largest number of such patients in the world as per enaidsindia.org.

Therefore, it is important to spread awareness on AIDS vaccine research, the precautionary measures and misconceptions around the condition.

History

The idea of World AIDS Vaccine Day was first conceived after former United States president Bill Clinton, delivered an inspiring speech on May 18, 1997.

He said, “Only a truly effective, preventive HIV vaccine can limit and eventually eliminate the threat of AIDS.”

Thus, in the following year, people celebrated the first anniversary of Clinton’s speech on May 18 and the day was marked as the first World AIDS Vaccine Day or HIV Vaccine Awareness Day. Since then, it has been observed annually across the globe.

Significance

World AIDS Vaccine Day provides an opportunity to bring attention to treatment disparities faced by people in different parts of the world and to spread awareness on the preventive measure to curb the spread of the disease.

Most importantly, it draws attention towards AIDS vaccine research which began in 1987 at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Maryland, US.

Recently, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has helped speed up the process of developing an AIDS vaccine. According to an article on the non-profit National Public Radio (NPR) website, the same mRNA technology used to develop the COVID-19 vaccine is being used by immunologists, scientists and health professionals to develop the AIDS vaccine.

Thus, it is a crucial time where more attention and funds need to be diverted towards research and development of the AIDS vaccine.