World AIDS Vaccine Day focuses on the dire need for a preventive shot

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 7:23:56 AM IST (Published)

World AIDS Vaccine Day, observed on May 18 every year, brings attention to treatment disparities faced by HIV-affected people in different parts of the world and the need to speed up AIDS vaccine research.

World AIDS Vaccine Day or HIV Vaccine Awareness Day is observed every year on May 18 to highlight the urgent need for a preventive vaccine that may protect people from Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The day also aims to educate people and spread awareness about the disease and its preventive measures.

HIV weakens the immune system and exposes the human body to pathogens that take advantage of compromised immunity, causing life-threatening complications. An HIV vaccine could be preventive or therapeutic to millions of people around the globe who suffer from the condition.


About 23 lakh children and adults are living with HIV-AIDS in India, which is the second-largest number of such patients in the world as per enaidsindia.org.

