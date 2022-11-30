World AIDS Day: History, theme, significance and more

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year to show support for people living with and affected by HIV and those who lost their lives to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)-related illness

According to the World Health Organisation, there were 38.4 million people in the world living with HIV in 2021. About 75 percent of all people living with HIV that year had access to antiretroviral therapy. However, 15 percent of all people living with HIV were not aware that they had HIV in 2021.

Despite being a serious public health concern, HIV continues to be a global health epidemic due to a number of shortcomings such as inequality, division and contempt for human rights.

History

In 1988, WHO founded World AIDS Day to facilitate sharing of information between local and national authorities, international organisations, and private citizens. In the inaugural year of World AIDS Day, it was estimated that around 90,000 to 150,000 people were HIV-positive, which leads to AIDS.

Two public information officers -- James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter – conceived the idea of the day dedicated to a global programme on AIDS. They shared their idea with the then-director of the Global AIDS program, Jonathan Mann, who started yearly celebrations on December 1, 1988.

The UNAIDS, the United Nations Programme on AIDS, has been in charge of organising and publicising the day since 1996. On November 30, 2017, US President Donald Trump declared December 1 as World AIDS Day.

Theme

The theme for World AIDS Day 2022 is ‘Equalize’ through which the UNAIDS aims to appeal to people to confront the injustices that are impeding the fight to eradicate AIDS.

Significance

Since the first instance of AIDS was documented in 1981, more than 25 million people have passed away due to the illness. World AIDS Day is, therefore, celebrated every year to push governments to implement more effective programmes and policies to fight the disease. One of the objectives of the World Health Organisation is to promote the control and prevention of AIDS in its member states. It also raises awareness about antiretroviral (ART) medicines that help fight against the HIV virus.