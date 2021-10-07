Work-life imbalance a major stressor at work today: LinkedIn

More than half of India’s working professionals or 55% feel stressed at work due to work-life imbalance, poor income and slow career growth, says a recent study.

According to a Workforce Confidence Index survey by LinkedIn, the overall workforce confidence remained steady in the country with a composite score of +55 between July 31 and September 24 this year. However, coping with the changes in the last 18 months amid the pandemic has adversely affected the mental health of professionals in India as well-being measures are becoming a luxury for many.

The survey, which is based on responses from 3,881 professionals, showed ‘balancing work with personal needs’ (34%) as one of the primary reasons for work stress.

Apart from this, “not making enough money” (32%) and “slow career advancement” (25%) are two other stressors at work today.

Meanwhile, 36% professionals have said they draw optimism from the availability of jobs and 30% see improved control over expenses.

Nearly half of the professionals (47%) wish to end their work at reasonable hours, the survey showed. However, only one-third (36%) of the workforce are able to do so.

Also, in the past two months only 30% could take time off when 41% had planned to do so.

“Our survey reveals a wide gap between what employees need and what employers are offering to cope with stress,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager at LinkedIn. He added that flexibility at work and work-life balance will emerge as critical talent drivers amid changing workforce priorities in the future.

As per the survey, younger professionals found it easier to take breaks than their seniors. As compared to the older professionals, millennials were 2x more likely to take breaks, while Gen Z professionals were 1.5x more likely to take time off during the day. However, the older cohorts or Baby Boomers were more likely to be open about mental health and stress as compared to their younger counterparts.

