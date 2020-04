Work from home: Twitterati share their biggest challenges

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has pushed many organisations to switch to remote models. For many sectors, the current situation has forced them to rework their workflows and their employees are experiencing remote work setup for the very first time.

Many are glad to escape the soul-crushing commute to work and never-ending meetings. And, of course no need to tolerate that co-worker who chews like a cow. No more small-talks over the coffee machines, no parking woes and definitely no awkward smile-exchanging routine with that dude in your building, who knows your name but you have no idea who they are, and now it’s too late to ask.

*Thread* What is the biggest challenge you are facing while working from home? Want to get some real insights here — Megha Vishwanath (@MeghaVishwanath) April 6, 2020

Enough rooms and devices. With 3 of us (incl daughter in grade 8, with full classes on, plus music classes etc) we really need a bunch of small isolated soundproofed workspaces... Second, external meetings esp with govt. Those folks are wary of external online mtgs. — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) April 6, 2020

I’d liken it to the old Dhobi saying - Na Office ka, na ghar ka. Office believes, you’re chilling at home. Family members think you’re not spending time with them despite being home. — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) April 6, 2020

My wife found out that I’m not as busy as she assumed. Messages like “busy, chat later”, “in a meeting” lost value. Boss thinks I’m working harder now as previously he never found me at desk. Kids think I’m a joker with tie and shoes and laptop in my room. Maid doesn’t respect me — Rational Thinking (@patientmonkeys) April 6, 2020

1. Office Work + Household Chores (Maid on leave) - It's crazy 2. When WFH, the work never ends 3. When at home, everything requires attention right from food to be cooked, to the door bell, to folks 4. 2 many concalls, team calls, client calls - Never used the phone so much — Stuti Singh (@stuti1234) April 6, 2020

Few stuff - #1 - When to start and stop your work. While we WFH, Most of us end up doing a lot more than what is expected. #2 - Binge Eating and snacking. Wonder why is it so prevalent at home. #3 - Kids, especially when they are happy that you're around; but not in reality. — Vijay Raj (@rajvj) April 6, 2020

1. Cannot control kids / parents to make noise. It breaks concentration. 2. Being near to bed makes one lethargic. 3. If you are a people manager, you can't go and meet cross functional teams to remove dependencies . — Saket A (@saket_agarwala) April 6, 2020

No sense of time which means no sense of accomplishment at the end of the day. And I worked from home before Corona. Time goes fast till lunch, but evening from 6-12 seems to last forever. — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) April 6, 2020

Internet. It’s very patchy with the 3 of us using it - my husband, daughter for her classes and me. Video calls are an absolute nightmare. — Abhilasha Padhy (@abhilashapadhy) April 6, 2020

I am hearing (a) laptops crashing - no IT support (b) flaky network connections - no technicians to repair (c) me-time disappearing - 0 boundary btw work &home needs (d) assumption by team that you are always available - most teams don't understand comms. in remote work scenario

— Atit Danak (@danakatit) April 6, 2020

Kids — Raja Selvam (@selvamraja) April 6, 2020

Kids. Especially <5 year Olds. — Raju PP (@rajupp) April 6, 2020

Cons - bell at home.That rings a lot, could be disturbing and you need to attend if nobody else is at home. Kids can be managed if we tell them that Dad has to work. Secondly, if you set expectations, everyone at home would cooperate. BTW - my story of WFH is from India. 2/2. — Stock Rookie (@StockRookie9) April 6, 2020