Work from home: Professionals complain of stress, insomnia, anxiety

Updated : April 28, 2020 02:08 PM IST

The government has launched a toll-free helpline number - 08046110007 -- for people who may face any mental health issue due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Some health experts also said that distressing news on the novel coronavirus pandemic is also taking a toll on the mental health of people.
